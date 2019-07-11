Parksville Bantam Royals Ethan Vaton beats the toss to the first base against the Coquitlam Bantam Reds in their BC Premier Baseball League game at Springwood Park on Saturday. — Michael Briones photo

Bantam Parksville Royals split double dip with Coquitlam Reds

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals, in the hunt for a playoff spot, split two doubleheaders against the fourth-place Coquitlam Reds this past weekend.

  • Jul. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals, in the hunt for a playoff spot, split two doubleheaders against the fourth-place Coquitlam Reds this past weekend.

The Royals swept the first series with a 4-3 and 5-0 wins on Saturday. But the next days, Coquitlam made the Royals see red as they won both games 10-2 and 5-3.

The Bantam Royals are in ninth place in the standings in the British Columbia Premier League Baseball with 14 wins and 20 losses. They have have 10 left in the season.

In Game 1, the Royals sent starter Liam McNamee to the hill. He would work four innings, giving up three runs before handing the ball over to Gareth MacDonald who put in two scoreless innings to give the Royals a chance as they were trailing 3-1 going into the sixth.

The North Island crew would bring on the offence with a two-run double from Landon Bowers followed by an RBI single from Owen Lagos to give them a 4-3 lead. The Royals turned the ball over to closer Ryan Deagle who nailed down the save to seal the 4-3 win.

In Game 2 the Royals would go with crafty lefty Rylan Baikie who had an excellent outing, going four scoreless before giving it up to Ethan Vaton who would also work two scoreless innings. The Royals took a 5-0 lead going into the seventh, where again Deagle would hold the lead and earn the win.

On the road Sunday, the Royals tripped badly dropping the first game 10-1 and 5-2 in the second game.

Meanwhile the Premier Royals, took on the Fraser Valley Cardinals over the weekend.

The first game went into extra innings and it didn’t go the Royals way losing 4-3 in the end. In Game 2, the Cardinals went on a batting spree to score a 17-7 win.

The Junior Royals suffered heartbreaking losses against the Victoria Mariners and Whalley Chiefs as they lost all their matches by a run.

They lost to the Mariners in Victoria 14-13 and 6-5.

Against the Chiefs, they were edged 7-6 and 5-4.

Batter up: The Premier Royals are at UBC this Sunday to take on the Thunder.

The Juniors are home hosting the North Shore Jr Twins on Saturday, first pitch at 1 pm, and then the Jr Thunder on Sunday.

The Bantams hit the road for games in White rock on Saturday and Abbotsford on Sunday.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Previous story
Nanaimo gymnasts performing on a world stage

Just Posted

Most Read

  • B.C. cowboy on way to National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming

    Area teen Kash Siqouin is once again on the rodeo trail as he travels down to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 14 - 19 where he will be competing in the calf roping event, and also team roping with partner Carson Payton from Monte Creek, B.C. The pair will then head home to attend the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt, B.C., on July 26 - 28. The team is currently sitting in the top four as they move in to National Finals competition. Siquion says he "couldn't have got down the road" without the generous sponsorships of Jared Sherman, Strata 911, Atlas Steakhouse, and Warner Rentals.

  • 57 young cyclists show up for Barriere Bike Rodeo

    The Interior Savings Barriere Bike Rodeo surpassed all expectations this year.

  • AdventureSmart programs in Houston

    Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) has been presenting the AdventureSmart programs. Hug-a-tree, Survive, Survive Outside and Snow Safety. These programs have been presented in the Houston, Smithers and Granisle area. AdventureSmart provides information and offers programs on outdoor safety topics for anyone who participates in activities like mountain biking, kayaking, snow sports, hiking, camping and more. The presentations have potentially life-saving information. Every year, Happy Jacks Pub has sponsored the AdventureSmart youth presentations. Two presentations iwere held recently at Twain Sullivan Elemnetary School and Houston Christian School. Wanda Bisson, volunteer of HSAR/AdventureSmart said, "We took the senior students on a filed trip to Jamie Baxter Park and Four Seasons Park to practice what they had viewed on a video. They all did extremely well and proved that survival can be daunting and hard work." (Submitted photos)

  • “To finish is to win” mantra of Barriere 50 mile endurance ride

    'No Bitch'in Barriere Ride-Just Ride' came off for both horses and riders without a hitch

  • Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for July 11, 2019

    Bob Castle's Under The Glacier cartoon for July 11, 2019

  • Bantam Parksville Royals split double dip with Coquitlam Reds

    The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals, in the hunt for a playoff spot, split two doubleheaders against the fourth-place Coquitlam Reds this past weekend.

  • It’s your business: Y does not equal Z when it comes to generations

    Joe Smith