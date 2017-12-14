Bantam house league tournament at Chilton Regional Arena

There was a Bantam house league tournament held all weekend at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

There was a Bantam house league tournament held all weekend at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The tournament featured a raffle table, 50/50 draws, and some great prizes for the lucky winners.

Seven teams came out to compete from all over Vancouver Island, and there were some great plays and excitement all weekend long, with the final game between Powell River and Comox Valley being decided by a shootout.

Results from the tournament are as follows:

7th – Port McNeill;

6th – Port Hardy;

5th – Gold River;

4th – Comox Valley 2;

3rd – Nanaimo;

2nd – Powell River; and

1st – Comox Valley 5.