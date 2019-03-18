Bantam hockey provincial championships face off starting today

The Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association and its Tier 2 bantam Clippers are hosting the B.C. Hockey provincial championships this week at the Nanaimo Ice Centre and Frank Crane Arena. Rainer Plendl LIGHTWORK PHOTOGRAPHY

The province’s best Tier 2 bantam hockey teams will now try to end their season with a championship.

The Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association and its Tier 2 bantam Clippers are hosting the B.C. Hockey provincial championships this week at the Nanaimo Ice Centre and Frank Crane Arena. The tournament gets underway today, March 18, and continues until Friday, March 22.

“We’re very fortunate to have that opportunity to host provincials,” said Peter Allen, coach of the Nanaimo Tier 2 bantams. “The way we look at it is, it’s another great step in their long-term development as hockey players.”

The team got eliminated from Island playoffs some time ago, but has been practising often to stay game-ready. Campbell River won the Island championship and other participating teams are Coquitlam, Port Moody, Kamloops, Prince George and Greater Trail. Allen said the competition will be challenging for the Nanaimo bantams.

“They’re going to be pushed hard; the competition will be very strong, but we keep stressing to the kids that competition, it shouldn’t be comfortable,” the coach said. “They’re going to develop when they’re pushed past their comfort zone.”

He said hard work and goaltending are the bantam Clippers’ strengths and added that the team will have have to play a simple game to have any success this week.

“It’s hard work in all zones,” Allen said. “We have to pressure our opponent all over the ice and we have to get pucks to the net. We need to play a heavy game and we’ve got to get some ugly goals.”

GAME ON … The first game of the tournament starts at 10:30 a.m. today, March 18, at the NIC. The opening ceremonies are at 6:45 p.m. tonight at the NIC with the feature game, Nanaimo versus Campbell River, to follow at 7:15 p.m. The championship game is March 22 at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. Admission to all games is free.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter