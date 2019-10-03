Bantam Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 1-3 on opening weekend

The BC Major Bantam Hockey League had its teams in Richmond for a showcase event.

Eric Welsh

The Progress

The BC Major Bantam Hockey League had its teams in Richmond for a showcase event.

Previous story
Cooper Moore scores two as Chilliwack Chiefs beat Alberni Valley Bulldogs
Next story
Celebrate fall with city’s Harvest Run/Walk/Bike on Oct. 6

Just Posted

Most Read