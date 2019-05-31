Bantam C Thunder win Tim White tourney

The bantam C Cowichan Valley Thunder went undefeated to win gold in the Tim White Memorial Lacrosse Tournament in Nanaimo last weekend.

Cowichan kicked things off by tying the host team 7-7, then went on a tear, beating Vancouver 6-5, Mission 8-2 and Juan de Fuca 9-4 to reach the gold medal game.

The Thunder once again faced Nanaimo in the final, winning 4-2 on two goals by Richard Bergman and one each by Rees Aebischer and Ethan Mellings.

Mellings, Skylar Rossiter and Korbin Adams also recorded assists, and Matty McCormick played in goal, extending his winning streak to five games.

“Coaches Taylor Martin and Pollo Claxton coached the kids amazing,” manager Katrina McCormick said. “And it showed by the kids’ plays, teamwork and follow-through.”