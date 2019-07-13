Bantam C Thunder edged for berth at provincials

The bantam C Cowichan Thunder gather on the floor at Kerry Park Arena at the end of their playoff series last weekend. (Submitted)

The bantam C Cowichan Thunder narrowly missed a berth at the provincial box lacrosse championships as they were edged two games to one in a best-of-three playoff with the Campbell River Ravens last weekend.

The Ravens got by the Thunder 6-5 in the first game of the series at Kerry Park Arena on Saturday. Richard Bergman had three goals, Rees Aebischer had a goal and two assists, Korbin Adams scored once, and Ethan Mellings recorded one assist. Justin Wilson suited up in goal for Cowichan.

Cowichan prevailed 9-5 in the second game later that day. Aebischer and Bergman both registered hat tricks, with Aebischer adding an assist, and Skylar Rossiter had a goal and three helpers. Mellings and Benson Sinclair also scored, and Gabe Wiebe, Loch Kapuscinski and Vaughn Purinton had one assist apiece. Reed Gallaugher collected the win in goal.

The teams squared off one more time, on Sunday afternoon, and Campbell River walked away with a 9-4 victory. Mellings potted a pair for Cowichan, with the other two coming from Aebischer and Kapuscinski, while Bergman and Quinn Bond had assists and Gallaugher made another start in net.