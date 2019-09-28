Bantam Bulldogs continue dominant stretch

The bantam Cowichan Bulldogs continued their perfect start to the Vancouver Mainland Football League season, defeating the Ladysmith Steelers 60-0 at McAdam Park last Sunday.

Not only was it Cowichan’s fourth straight win to open the campaign, but it was also the team’s fourth straight shutout, and the Bulldogs’ defence held the Steelers to negative yards on the day.

“The team is going through a period of great success right now,” Cowichan coach PJ Shea said. “We are very much aware of how quickly things can change, if complacency sets in. The hard work and development will continue.”

The Cowichan offence found several different ways to score, getting touchdowns through the air, on the ground, on a kick return and an interception return, with other points coming from a safety and via the kicking game. Sterling Henry finished with three touchdowns, Laine Hogstead and Dillon Wilson had two apiece, and Gavin Kendrick had one.

The bantam ‘Dogs will be at home again this Sunday, hosting the Richmond Raiders at 2:30 p.m.

Cowichan’s junior bantam team made big stops on defence and capitalized on red zone scoring opportunities to beat the Oceanside Lions 24-0 at McAdam Park.

“The change to our defence was big stops,” Cowichan coach Opie Williams said. “Not allowing a single point.”

Newcomer Conner Harper made his presence felt right away, making a big stop on Oceanside’s first offensive play. Moved into a linebacker position, Ryder Maertz led the defence with seven tackles and three assisted tackles.

Iaan Anderton-Teasdale ran for 220 yards on special teams, and Max Lang took a punt return all the way to the end zone, diving over the line to score. Brad MacRae ran for two majors on 83 yards, Maertz finished with 47 yards rushing and one touchdown, and also passed for 25 yards on a trick play where he threw the ball back to quarterback Cody Williams. Williams finished with 27 yards rushing, and 15 yards on 1-for-2 passing.

The junior bantam Bulldogs will visit the first-place Victoria Spartans this weekend.

The peewee Bulldogs’ game last Sunday was forfeited by Oceanside due to a lack of players.

“Although it is a win in the standings for us, the team was disappointed not to play, as they all worked very hard in the week of practice to prepare for the game,” coach Trystan Ryder said.

The peewees will also visit the Victoria Spartans this weekend.