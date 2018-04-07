Bantam bowler best in B.C. again

Jordan Singer won gold at the Youth Bowling Canada and Canadian Tenpin Federation B.C. championships, while her teammate Tyler Radelja won bronze at both events. NEWS BULLETIN photo

Nanaimo bowlers threw strike after strike and when all the scores were added up, it meant four provincial medals.

Jordan Singer and Tyler Radelja of Splitsville Entertainment had two gold-medal and two bronze-medal finishes, respectively, at provincial championships the last couple of months.

Singer, competing in the bantam division, won gold at the Youth Bowling Canada championships in Duncan in February and then gold again at Canadian Tenpin Federation championships in Nanaimo in March.

Singer said it felt different to have provincials at her home alley, Splitsville Entertainment.

“I thought it was really cool because we usually don’t get these type of tournaments here,” she said.

John Radelja, Splitsville coach, said there were a lot of people watching provincials with parents and grandparents from around B.C.

“So it was a packed house, all the lanes were full, all the tables. It was the busiest you ever see it in here and it was awesome to see,” he said.

Singer, who was defending provincial champ, was able to repeat, as the 12-year-old has made great strides this year, improved her average by 20 pins to 155 and regularly bowls 200 games.

“She has the ability, if she wants to maintain and stay with it, she can go through this program and be pretty dominant all the way through it. She’s that good,” John Radelja said.

Her provincial titles qualify her for nationals; the YBCs will be later this month in Calgary and the CTFs will at the end of May in Montreal.

Singer recalls the experience of last year’s nationals and will aim to be at her best this spring.

“I’ve been learning a lot of bowling techniques from [my coach], like moving my spot, making sure I’m hitting the angle just right,” she said, adding that ignoring distractions and keeping focus are important at big tournaments.

Her coach said Singer is a fast learner.

“And she’s a natural, so it’s easy to work with her,” he said. “She likes the winning aspect, so she’s willing to work a little harder for it.”

Also at CTF provincials in Nanaimo, Tyler Radelja won senior bowler of the year and was also honoured with the Doug Milne Award for longtime commitment to the sport.

