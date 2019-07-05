Bantam B Thunder book ticket to B.C.’s

Blaise Bennefield runs up the floor for the bantam B Cowichan Thunder during their 4-3 win over Alberni Valley last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Thunder qualified for the bantam B box lacrosse provincial championship and will play for the Island title this weekend after winning a pair of games last weekend.

The Thunder defeated the Alberni Valley Tyees 4-3 at the Cowichan Arena last Saturday on goals by Blaise Bennefield, Logan Olson, captain Adam Klassen and Colton Gron, then beat the Comox Valley Wild 6-4 at Kerry Park Arena the following day thanks to two goals by Olson, and one each by Gron, Klassen, Seth O’Brien and Brett Beauchamp.

The bantam B Thunder will play the Nanaimo Timbermen at Kerry Park this Sunday at 11 a.m. for the Island banner.

The bantam C Cowichan Thunder can also qualify for provincials by winning a best-of-three series against Campbell River this weekend. All games will be played at Kerry Park Arena, beginning on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with the third game set for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. if necessary.