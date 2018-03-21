Banked Slalom marks first of its kind event at Kicking Horse

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort hosted its first ever snowboard only event last weekend.

The Darkside Banked Slalom open featured more than 120 snowboarders on the slalom event, which took place in a natural gully in Bowl Over on the ski resort.

The course was crafted in the gully, linking multiple banked turns.

See Emile Lavoie Visuals video here: https://www.facebook.com/kickinghorsemountainresort/videos/10157331770774535/

Racers competing against the clock on the closed course, having one run each day of the two day competition.

More than $5,000 was available in prizes for the winners.

Competitors checked in at Darkside on Friday afternoon, and the official opening party presented by Monster Energy Drinks took off at the Whitetooth Grill at Kicking Horse that evening, featuring some of North America’s most prolific record collectors and turntablists.

DJ Scratch from New York, Mat The Alien from Nanaimo, and DJ Illo from Ottawa, used only seven inch vinyl records during their DJ set on Friday night.

Slalom competitors were allowed to take one run down the slalom course for inspection on Saturday morning, and it was off to the races after that.

The first timed runs started at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, and the second runs began at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The course was closed by 3 p.m., and the awards ceremony was held at the WhiteTooth Grill.

The event was sponsored by Darkside Snow Skate Life, located at 517 9th Ave North, in Golden.

Photos and videos of the banked slalom event can be found on the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Facebook page.

More than 120 snowboarders registered for the event, and there was a category for skiers, who would snowboard for the event.

Category Top 3 results:

Females 6-14 years old

1. Amber Bostock (fastest: 01.44.6)

2. Devin Murphy (fastest: 02.03.9)

3. Avery Tuckwell (fastest: 03.42.1)

Males 6-14 years old

1. August Bell (fastest: 01.29.8)

2. Devun Perry (fastest: 01:45.3)

3. Cohen Pickering (fastest: 01:47.5)

Males 15-18 years old

Casey Dixon (fastest: 01:17.5)

Skiers-on-board females

1. Evelina Eriksson (fastest: 01:30.3)

2. Marie-Pierre Tremblay (fastest: 01:52.9)

Skiers-on-board males

1. Nate Briggs (fastest: 01:25.3)

2. Jeremy Pelletier (fastest: 01:35.7)

3. Alex Giesbretch (fastest: 01:54.1)

Females 40 year old plus

1. Jenny Bakos (fastest: 02:18.7)

Males 40 year old plus

1. Carl Cowtan (fastest: 01:09.6)

2. Wade Duchman (fastest: 01:11.7)

3. Chris Soper (fastest: 01:12.9)

Females 19-39 years

1. Kimberly Slade (fastest: 01:18.4)

2. Hannah Griffin (fastest: 01:18.9)

3. Rowena Beattie (fastest: 01:19.6)

Males 19-39 years

1. Carl Larsson (fastest: 01:10.4)

2. Brian Stenerson (fastest: 01:10.5)

3. Danny Saint (fastest: 01:10.8)

See the full results here: https://zone4.ca/event/khbankedslalom2018/