Banford, Diamond crowned McQuinn Cup champs

Lorelee Banford and Linda Diamond collectively shot a net score of 69.5 to win the McQuinn Cup Tuesday, July 17 at the Comox Golf Club.

Linda Diamond and Lorelee Banford, second and third from left respectively, won the McQuinn Cup at the Comox Golf Club. At left is vice-captain Patti Harris. At right is captain Kathy Branch. Photo supplied

This net trophy competition originated in 1967, created by Mrs. Goldie McQuinn, whose home was located where Fairway Place now stands. At the time, there were very few competitions with other clubs and no ladies two-ball.

Originally, the McQuinn Cup was a match play competition played in the fall, but is now a handicap field event played in July. The event is open to all members with an established handicap. The golfer with the highest handicap is paired with the person with the lowest handicap, and so on, until the teams are complete. The team handicap is half the combined handicap of the two players (maximum 40). The lowest handicap person tees off on odd-numbered holes. The highest handicap person tees off on even-numbered holes. Shots are alternated until the ball is holed.

•Thirty three teed off on Thursday night nine-hole, July 19. Results:

First low gross, Jan Dafoe, 38;

First low net, Barb Buchanan, 27;

Fewest number of putts: Phyllis Taylor, Dafoe and Buchanan tied with 13;

Longest Putt on hole one, Kathy McQueen;

Longest putt on hole seven, Brenda Waterhouse;

Chip ins, Dafoe, Buchanan and Kelly Straphan.