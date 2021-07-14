Banford and Kirby team up to win Comox Golf Club’s McQuinn Cup for 2021

On Tuesday, July 13, the Comox ladies participated in playing in the McQuinn Cup competition.

This trophy competition originated in 1967, created by Mrs. Goldie McQuinn, whose home was located where Fairway Place now stands. At the time there were very few competitions with other clubs and no ladies two-ball. Originally the McQuinn Cup was a match-play competition played in the fall, now it is a handicap field event played in July. The McQuinn Cup is open to all members with an established handicap. The person with the highest handicap is paired with the person with the lowest handicap and so on until the teams are complete. The team handicap is half the combined handicap of the two players. The lowest handicap person tees off on odd-numbered holes. The highest handicap person tees off on the even-numbered holes. Shots are alternated until the ball is holed.

Here are the results of the 2021 McQuinn Cup:

Lorelei Banford/Jean Kirby winners with a net score of 66

2nd low net: Kathy Branch/SuePiper 70

3rd low net: Sue Fulkerth/Linda Diamond. 70.5

Low putts. Karen Vanetta/Barb Buchanan. 29

Longest putt hole 1/10: Barb Buchanan/Karen Vanetta

Longest putt hole 3/12: Karen Branch/Sue Piper

Longest putt hole 6/15: Mary Finnan/ Sharon Crowe

Longest putt hole 8/17: Pat Schmidt/Pat Everett

