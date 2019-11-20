Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Williams Lake Dec. 3

This year's event will take place at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The always popular Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is once again coming to Williams Lake.

This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world.

Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Alta., the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, this year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films from the festival.

Travelling to stunning landscapes and remote cultures and bringing audiences up close and personal with adrenalin-packed action sports, the 2019/20 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

From the over 400 films entered in this annual festival, award-winning films and audience favourites are among the films chosen to travel the globe.

The screening at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will feature films such as:

• Gone Tomorrow, the Story of Kentucky Ice Climbing – Filmmaker, Mike Wilkinson

This adventure documentary takes the audience for a bourbon-fueled ride deep into the busy hollers of Appalachia with a crew of harmless misfits as they race to search out and climb new ice routes before they’re gone.

• Surfer Dan – Filmmaker, Camp4 Collective

In a time when it can feel like you need to fly to the opposite side of the globe to find adventure and challenge, surfer Dan proves that with dedication, grit and a little creativity you might already have all you need outside your own backdoor.

• Thabang – Filmmaker, Hannah Slezacke and Dean Leslie

Thabang Madiba somehow found his way into the world of trail running and in the last few years has become everyone’s favourite in the South African trail scene.

For tickets and information contact the CMRC at 250-398-7665 or Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed at 250-398-7873.

