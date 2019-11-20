Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Williams Lake Dec. 3

The always popular Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is once again coming to Williams Lake.
This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.
The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world.
Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Alta., the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.
With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, this year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films from the festival.
Travelling to stunning landscapes and remote cultures and bringing audiences up close and personal with adrenalin-packed action sports, the 2019/20 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.
From the over 400 films entered in this annual festival, award-winning films and audience favourites are among the films chosen to travel the globe.
The screening at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will feature films such as:
• Thabang – Filmmaker, Hannah Slezacke and Dean Leslie
Thabang Madiba somehow found his way into the world of trail running and in the last few years has become everyone’s favourite in the South African trail scene.
For tickets and information contact the CMRC at 250-398-7665 or Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed at 250-398-7873.
