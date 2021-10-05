Ballenas Whalers senior varsity football side rolls to 39-14 win over West Vancouver side

Ballenas Whalers linebacker Enzo Agostini tackles a West Vancouver Highlanders player, leading to a safety during their BC High School Football game on Oct. 1. (Michael Briones photo)

The Ballenas Whalers senior varsity players gave their mothers a nice present, dedicating their 39-14 win against the visiting West Vancouver Highlanders on Oct. 1 to the moms.

It was the second BC Secondary Football Conference win for the Whalers this season and it happened during their annual Moms Appreciation Day.

Head coach Dan Smith also called it a game of redemption as the Whalers atoned for the disappointing loss they suffered against the Langley Secondary Saints in their first home game on Sept. 24. It also avenged the Junior Varsity Whalers, who took on host West Vancouver on Sept. 22, and ended up in the bottom of a 28-8 scoreline.

“It’s confidence thing,” said Smith. “We didn’t play with a lot of confidence last week. I am constantly reminded at the age of this kids, how quickly they lose it. And when they get it back they just rolled with it.”

The Whalers came out strong as Kyle Kearns took the opening kickoff and weaved his way through the Highlanders defence to score a 75-yard touchdown. Quarterback Ryker Sansbury added the two-point convert to make it 8-0. They never looked back.

The Whalers scored a second TD after Enzo Agostini recovered a fumble inside the West Vancouver 20-yard line. Sansbury, who went 8-for-17 passing for 130 yards, connected ona 22-yard pass to Reme Conway for a touchdown. Sansbury added another two-point convert.

The Whalers increased their lead to 22-0 in the first quarter when Ayden Chambers caught a 57-yard pass and made it to the end zone.

In the second quarter, the Whalers downed the punt on the Highlanders’ one-yard line. Linebacker Agostini tackled a West Van runner for a safety, extending the Whalers’ lead to 24-0.

The Whalers closed the half with a 24-6 lead.

At the start of the third, Sansbury recovered the onside kick. The Whalers worked their way into the Highlanders three-yard line. Sansbury scored on a touchdown plunge with Conway completing a two-point convert.

Sansbury made it 38-6 on a two-yard touchdown sneak, with Carter Brett clearing the uprights for the single convert.

The Highlanders were able to score late in the fourth quarter to make the final 39-14.

Defensively, Brayden Harvey and Kooper Chambers led the Whalers with four tackles a piece.

“We were really proud of the kids as they executed the game plan really well in all phases,” said coach Jeremy Conn.

“It’s so much fun to be coaching when things are going according to plans. It was also our Moms Appreciation Game so that really gave them some extra incentive.”

The senior Whalers improved to two wins and a loss and share third place in the AA Coastal Division standings.

The JV Whalers fought hard, despite losing their two quarterbacks to injury against the Highlanders. Damon Stone scored the only touchdown for the Whalers with Jackson Miller, who had three interceptions, scoring the two-point convert.

The Whalers will next take on John Barsby Bulldogs in the annual Border Battle.

The last time they played against each other in 2019, the Whalers scored a double when the junior and senior squads won their respective games.

The JV Whalers will first host the John Barsby Bulldogs at Ballenas Secondary Field on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m.

The senior Whalers travel to Nanaimo on Friday, Oct. 8 to play the host Bulldogs at 2 p.m.

