Ballenas Whalers girls hoop squad goes 2-2 at provincial championships

Ballenas Whalers Brandon Carcary tries to block the driving Kwalikum Kondors Ethan McDonald. (Michael Briones photo)

Ballenas Whalers senior girls basketball team went 2-2 at the B.C. AAA Girls High School Basketball Championships held in Langley recently.

The Whalers, seeded 12th, played some close games in the 16-team tournament that featured the top AAA high school teams in the province.

The Whalers lost their first two games and ended up finishing in 13th place, beating their North Island rivals Mark Isfeld Ice 59-45 in that game.

Centre Abigail Becker sparked the Whalers win with 34 points.

Kaelin Sunderg-Groot had 13 points while Kate Morrison had eight points.

The Whalers other win was against Magee Lions, who they tamed 64-49. Becker scored 40 points to lead the Whalers, with Sunderg-Groot chipping in 14 points.

The Whalers did take home a trophy when they were voted the Most Sportsmanlike Team of the tournament.

• The Kwalikum Kondors senior boys basketball team finished fifth at the AA Island Championships held at Brentwood College recently.

The Kondors lost their opening game againsgt Lambrick Park Lions 88-36. Yianni Giakoumakis paced the Kondors with 14 points and earned player of the game.

In their next game, the Kondors took on St. Andrews and won 72-65. Breaden Leary had 17 points to earn player of the game. Giakoumakis and Davin Pitcairn each had 14 points.

The Kondors took on Shawnigan Lake next for a spot in the semifinals. It was a close game until the very end. The Kondors had a chance to tie it up and extend the match but weren’t able to sink the shot to lose 74-70. Leary led the Kondors with 29 points to again be named player of the game. Giakoumakis had 13 points while Ethan McDonald had 10 points.

The Kondors might have missed out on fourth place but they were named the Most Sportsmanlike Team of the tournament.

Leary, who has been the Kondors go-to player offensively, was named to the second all-star team.

• The annual District 69 high school basketball game between Ballenas Whalers and Kwalikum Kondors was recently held at KSS.

It was a fun game that gave the graduating players one last hurrah in front of fans.

The Kondors, still fresh from their good showing at the Islands, dominated the game and beat the Whalers 72-40.

Braeden Leary led all scorers with 22 points for the Kondors while the Whalers were lend by Jayden Hafner who had 13 points.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News