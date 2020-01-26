Ballenas Whalers football players honoured after stellar high school season

Ballenas Whalers senior varsity quarterback Ben Chomolok receives the Most Valuable Player award from head coach Dan Smith. (Beth Robinson photo)

The Ballenas Whalers football program had a remarkable season, as both the juniors and seniors reached the playoffs in BC High School Football play.

The Junior Varsity Whalers went on to play in the AA Subway Bowl final at BC Place but fell short, losing to the eventual champions Windsor Dukes 25-14.

The Senior Varsity Whalers reached the semifinals of the AAA Subway Bowl but lost to the defending champions and the province’s number one school, the Vernon Panthers.

The Whalers coaches, parents, teachers, friends and the many volunteers recently celebrated this year’s achievements at the Ballenas Whalers Football Annual Awards Dinner, held at the Parksville Community Conference Centre.

Head coach Dan Smith, in his New Year’s message to the Whalers football family, said that it was a priveleged for him to share the on and off the field successes of the Whalers.

“Having said that, the agony of disappointment was profound for me,” said Smith. “Winning is awesome and should be celebrated. However, I have learned a lot more about myself from loss and disappointment than I ever did from winning.”

Smith also commended the moral and physical courage of the players.

“I am constantly amazed at the courage and competitiveness of our Whaler players and I especially respect those undersized players who compete against much bigger players everyday,” said Smith.

This year’s most valuable players for senior and junior varsities were quarterbacks Ben Chomolok and Ryker Pearson.

Chomolok, who was named the Double A Western Conference MVP, was also presented with the leadership award.

Other senior Whalers presented with awards were:

Inspirational – Luis Luna

Outsanding Offensive Line – Gage Geiger

Outstanding Defensive Line – Matthew Muelleder

Most Improved – Caden Dore-Radil

Sportsmanlike – Jordan Macphail

Outstanding defensive back – Joe Chaput

Outstanding Linebacker – Adrian Friesen

Special Teams – Bruce McCabe

Outstanding Back – Demar Hohnstein

Outstanding Receiver – Jacob Stockton

Scholar Athlete – Jack Giroux

Ragnar Award – Adrian Friesen

Weight Room Award – Braedon Osmond

International ‘Rudy’ Sportsman – Lennart Tjarks.

The Junior Whalers award winners were:

Inspirational – Mark Filko

Outstanding Lineman – Enzo Agostini and Jonah Anderson

Most Improved – Brayden Jupe

Leadership – Jonah Anderson

Outstanding Defensive Back – Reme Conway;

Special Teams – Anthony Poetizer

Outstanding Back/Receiver – Ayden Chambers

Scholar Athlete – Jonah Anderson

Ragnar Award – Will Dubesky.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter