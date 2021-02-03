Ballenas Whalers football considers spring training as a vital tool their success. (PQB News file photo)

Ballenas Whalers football players get in off-season workouts

Coach Smith says training key to high school team's success

The Ballenas Whalers still hope to play some football before school is over.

And while waiting for the news on whether they will be allowed to play inter-school games, the Whalers are not just sitting idly.

This week, the Whalers have started ‘spring’ workouts led by coach Jeremy Conn, who assured the parents and players COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and that safety is of paramount importance.

“We are planning to have the majority of our workouts outside as we know that it will help out players mentally and physically get back into enjoying the great game of football,” Conn said in his message to the players and parents.

Head coach Dan Smith encouraged all players, as well as those who are interested in joining, to come out and take part in training, which he pointed out has been instrumental in the success of the Whalers.

“I will tell you with absolute certainty and conviction that the efforts our players put into the off-season training is the reason we have had so much success on the field,” Smith told his players. “Last season the seniors were undefeated in league play and the juniors played in the B.C. championship as a result of your commitment to strength training, speed training as well as good eating and sleeping habits. Despite the adversity caused by the virus, with a little ingenuity and a commitment to getting stronger and faster, we can achieve our personal and team off season goals. We will adjust as needed to achieve success.”

READ MORE: Ballenas Whalers football players missing out on final season of high school career

Conn also indicated that players in Grades 9-12 who take part in the training can earn course credit through its conditioning class.

The workouts will take place until March and Conn hopes they will lead to their regular spring football full-gear training camp and jamboree tournament.

“There is a possibility for a shortened spring season to make up for the missing fall games last year,” said Conn. “So we are inviting Grade 12s to our senior workouts in hopes they will be allowed to participate in such games. We hope to be back in gear in May.”

Social distancing will be observed, said Conn. Players will be provided with masks, hand sanitizers and will be required to washing hands before and after practice. Gear will also be sanitized regularly.

