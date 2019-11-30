Ayden Chambers. (File photo)

Ballenas Whalers fall 25-14 to Windsor Dukes in Subway Bowl provincial title game

Parksville junior varsity football side ends stellar season with tough loss in B.C. Place

A tremendous run came to an end for the Ballenas Whalers on Saturday.

The Ballenas junior varsity side held a 14-13 lead heading into the final quarter of the Subway Bowl B.C. High School Football Double-A championship game at B.C. Place, but ended up on the short end of a 25-14 decision to the Windsor Dukes.

Ayden Chambers had a pair of touchdowns for the locals, picking off a pass and taking it 90 yards to the house, and also running one in from six yards .

