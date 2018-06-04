Balfour’s Jackie Little captures Zone 1 Ladies Amateur

Balfour golfer Jackie Little (left) won the Ladies and Senior Ladies Amateur Zone 1 championship at the Birchbank Golf Course last week, while Birchbank golfer Sophia Park (right) captured low net.

To no one’s surprise, Procter resident Jackie Little won the the BC Ladies Golf Zone 1 Championship Tournament last week hosted by the Birchbank Golf Club.

The 60-year-old Little shot a two round total of 159 to claim both the BCLGA Rose Bowl trophy for overall low gross to win the ladies amateur and the Lois Cairns trophy for the Senior Ladies low gross. Leslie Weaver of Cranbrook captured second spot with a two-day total of 166.

Fifty-two golfers competed at the Trail course, celebrating its Italian heritage for the 36-hole event.

Sophia Park of Birchbank won the Louane Holmes Rose Bowl trophy for low net with a 141, while Lynne Cranna from Kokanee Springs came second at 142.

Little comes by her victory honestly. The Balfour Golf Course member was inducted into the Pacific Northwest Golf Hall of Fame last year, having won every significant ladies golf trophy in the province, including five-time BC Women’s Amateur champion, three BC Women’s Mid-Amateurs, and five BC Senior Women’s Amateurs. She won three Canadian national titles, and was named Senior Women’s Player of the Year for Canada and the PNGA in 2008 and 2009.

This is her second straight Zone 1 title, and in 2017, Little came third in the BC and Canadian Amateur championships.