Baldy Mountain has fresh powder ready to shred for opening weekend

The South Okanagan mountain is currently sitting on a 60cm snowbase

Snowboarders took to the untouched powder above the ski slopes of Baldy Mountain in the fifth Slackcountry Cup. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Baldy Mountain is heading towards its opening weekend on Dec. 19.

The South Okanagan ski resort has had over 107cm of snow since the 1st of November, with 25cm in the last week.

At the top of Mt. Baldy and the Eagle chair lift, there was a base of 77 cm as of Dec. 18, and fresh snow can be seen as it falls on the resort’s livestream of the ski hill.

The eagle lift takes skiers to the top of Baldy’s main ski area.

In addition to the fresh powder, skiers can also expect the now common range of COVID-19 prevention measures.

As part of the resort’s policy and the B.C. provincial government’s mandate, masks are now mandatory in all indoor public places, except when eating or drinking.

Face coverings will also be required while in high traffic areas such as lift lines and while riding lifts.

The resort has also introduced digital technology to their ticket and season passes.

Season passes will use a radio frequency identification system, which will allow accurate monitoring of skier visits and peak ski periods, as well as allow for easier contact tracing.

Season passes and day tickets will also be able to be reloaded contactless online.

The resort warns ticket and pass holders who purchase multiple days not to bring extra tickets beyond the one for that specific day, as they will all validate and expire if brought in together.

