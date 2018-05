Badminton club has winning results at Nanaimo tournament

Nearly 20 youths medalled at Dover Bay event last month

The Nanaimo Junior Badminton Club had winning results at its final tournament of 2017-18.

Numerous athletes had gold, silver and bronze finishes at the tourney, held at Dover Bay Secondary School on April 14

Mary Pesado earned gold in both singles and doubles competition in A division in U19. In U13, William Johnson took gold in singles and doubles and Mikayla Jankovic got gold in singles and mixed doubles. Others who won gold in A division competition include: Matthew Ye, Mikaela Sumile, Khushi Brar, Alayna Jankovic, Larry Pan and Owen Phillips.

Results include:

U13 – Kiana Jankovic, gold, C singles, gold, B doubles, gold, mixed B doubles; Mikayla Jankovic, gold, A singles, gold, B doubles, gold, mixed A doubles; Owen Phillips, silver, A singles, gold, A doubles; William Johnson, gold, A singles, gold, A doubles; Larry Pan, gold, B singles, gold, B doubles, gold, mixed A doubles.

U15 – Mariella Sumile, silver, C singles, silver, C doubles; Alayna Jankovic, gold, B singles, gold, B doubles, gold, mixed A doubles; Matthew Ye, gold, mixed A doubles; Mannat Shienh, gold, D singles, gold, B doubles, silver, mixed A doubles; Khushi Brar, gold, A singles, gold, B doubles, silver, mixed A doubles; Saatwic Mehta, silver, mixed A doubles; Parita Mehta, gold, C singles, silver, B doubles; Dora Wang, silver, B doubles.

U17 – Mikaela Sumile, silver, A singles, gold, mixed A doubles; Matthew Ye, gold, mixed A doubles; Preet Shienh, silver, C singles, silver A doubles; Jaideep Dhomi, gold, B singles, silver, A doubles, silver, mixed B doubles; Muskaan Rai, gold, B doubles, silver, mixed B doubles.

U19 – Mary Pesado, gold, A singles, gold, A doubles; Kim Dinh, gold, B singles, silver, B doubles; Leo Shin, silver, B doubles; Matthew Ye, silver, A singles.

