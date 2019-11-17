Badminton bonanza for Rupert’s elementary schools

It was a badminton extravaganza last Saturday morning as Prince Rupert’s elementary schools all met up to take part in a massive sporting playday.

Annunciation, Conrad, Lax Kxeen, Roosevelt and Pineridge were all present at the Civic Centre as the students took over the main gym. Eight games ran simultaneously, with many parents watching from the sidelines and the stands.

Dave Simmons is a physical education teacher at Annunciation School. He was one of the main organizers of the playday, and explained the breakdown of the 2.5 hour event.

“We’ve been doing this for many years now. We have a fun mixed doubles tournament; four teams from each school of boy and girl,” Simmons said. “Each team is divided into four groups, and each team gets to play a team from every school. Afterwards we have a pizza lunch.”

Pineridge students at the badminton playday. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Lax Kxeen’s team lets a serve fly. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Simmons said there is no shortage of interest from kids with a sport like badminton.

“Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the world. It’s really easy to pick up, and you can play it until you’re old,” he said. “That’s why I think the kids really get engaged with it.”

Conrad students get ready for the birdie to come their way. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A serve is smashed back across the net by Roosevelt Elementary. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Teachers from each school were on hand to give guidance on the sport, as well as help with scorekeeping and other tasks.

“It’s always fun, it runs smoothly with lots of help from parents and volunteers. It’s a great way to start off the school sports season,” Simmons said.

The Annunciation team is still dialed in during one of the final matchups of the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Sports with playdays later in the year include Grade 4/5 basketball and track and field.

