Back to the barrels – Racing returns to Bouchie Lake

Participants took home more than $5,500 in prizes over the course of the two day event

Alisha Scoular rounds a barrel while riding Junior during an event at Bouchie Lake on Saturday, Aug. 29. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Bouchie Lake Hall returned to some sense of normalcy on Aug. 29 and 30.

The hall hosted a barrel racing event, with dozens of riders and fans checking out the racing.

“It has been a very difficult year for the equine community as a whole, and there was a lot of interest in the event,” organizer Jodi Staves said in an email.

Nearly 50 cash prizes were paid out over the weekend. The riders walked away with nearly $5,500 in prizes.

Riders and spectators followed COVID-19 restrictions during the event, including occupancy restrictions.

