Back to the barrels – Racing returns to Bouchie Lake

Bouchie Lake Hall returned to some sense of normalcy on Aug. 29 and 30.
The hall hosted a barrel racing event, with dozens of riders and fans checking out the racing.
“It has been a very difficult year for the equine community as a whole, and there was a lot of interest in the event,” organizer Jodi Staves said in an email.
Nearly 50 cash prizes were paid out over the weekend. The riders walked away with nearly $5,500 in prizes.
Riders and spectators followed COVID-19 restrictions during the event, including occupancy restrictions.
