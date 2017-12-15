Back-to-back wins lift Buccaneers into first place

Nanaimo Buccaneers players Wyatt Selva, second from left, and Trey Watson get involved in some rough stuff in front of the Westshore Wolves crease during Thursday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Nanaimo Buccaneers scored a boatload of goals, won back-to-back games and climbed into first place in the league.

The junior B hockey team defeated the Westshore Wolves in a 7-2 blowout on Thursday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, then edged the Campbell River Storm in a 6-5 barnburner the next night up Island.

In the home game, Nanaimo got goals from seven different players with Dylan Hartl, Darian Harris, Noah Kelly, Clayton Peace, Cam Nickerson, Brandon Roberge and Billy Walters lighting the lamp. Derek Krall made 30 saves.

The next night, Booker Chacalias and Jayden Schubert each scored a pair, Brandon Armstrong and Nickerson also tallied and the Bucs hung on for a win in a game they led 5-1 at one point. Krall made 31 saves.

The Buccaneers (24-6-0-1) are now three point up on the Storm for first place in both the North Division and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

GAME ON … The Buccaneers continue a busy stretch of games with a matchup Sunday, Dec. 17, against the Oceanside Generals at 2:30 p.m. at Oceanside Place. Next home action is Thursday, Dec. 21, when the Bucs host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at 7:15 p.m. at the NIC in the last game of 2017.

