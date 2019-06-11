Back-to-back wins for Black Creek drag racers

Black Creek's Schulte Racing Team (SRT) has pulled off back-to-back wins at Mission Raceway Park in the fast Canada West Doorslammers drag racing series. The Doorslammers ran at the Langley Loafers event at Mission, a popular event for race cars 1972 or older. The Doorslammers were invited to race as exhibition cars, though many cars have much newer bodies. SRT campaigns a 2005 RH Racecars Cavalier.

Crew chief Leslie Schulte said it was fun racing at the Loafers and seeing so many classic cars.

“But it was all business for us because this is just one more race in our eight-race series with the Doorslammers,” she said. “Having said that our class sure put on a show for the spectators. Six of the race cars in our class qualified in the six-second range for the quarter-mile. Can you imagine that? When we started racing 30 years ago, a six-second car was rare and everyone would run to the fence to watch one. Nowadays they are fairly common with the amazing technological advances in the performance industry.”

SRT leads the points series in the Doorslammers.

“It’s nice to be in the lead, but it’s no comfort this early in the season,” driver Otto Schulte said. “There are too many great race teams in the Doorslammers, any of which would love to knock us off of our pedestal. We need to keep our focus on every round of competition no matter where we are in the points. And we need to keep this machine maintained. Running at these speeds (180 mph in the 1/4 mile) can tear apart these cars.”