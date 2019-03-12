B.V. Skating Club shines at BC StarSkate Super Series

The Beaver Valley Skating Club competed at the BC/Yukon Super Series StarSkate Finals earlier this month in Kelowna with two skaters earning top honours. Brenna Paulsen and Brian Chan were crowned 2019 BC StarSkate Super Series champions with Paulson winning the Star 10 Women’s title and Chan the Star 5 Boys trophy. Other Beaver Valley Medal winners include Bree Fitzpatrick who won gold in Star 4, and bronze in Star 8-9 Solo Dance, Claire Sibbald took home gold in Star 10 solo dance, Paulsen bronze in Silver and Gold Interpretive, and Chan a Bronze medal in Star 5. From left: Lis Iannone, Brenna Paulsen, Yvonne Gregory, Brian Chan, Bree Fitzpatrick, Claire Sibbald, and Janet O’Neill. Missing from photo is Nathan Kreuzer. Mandy Paulsen photo.