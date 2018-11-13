B.V. Nitehawks erupt for five goals in third period to defeat Spokane Braves

Nitehawks forward Angus Amadio lets a shot go at the Spokane Braves goalie Ben Waslaski in a 6-2 victory. Jim Bailey photos.

A four-point night from Bradley Ross paced the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to a 6-2 victory over the Spokane Braves on Tuesday at the Hawks Nest.

Ross scored twice including the game winner with 10:02 remaining in the third period, to open the flood gates for the B.V. offence.

The Trail native broke down the left wing, walked around the defenceman, cut to the net and backhanded the puck past the Braves goalie to give B.V. a 3-2 lead.

The win puts Nitehawks coach Terry Jones a win away from 1,000 and the team looking to reach the milestone against Grand Forks on Saturday.

The game was tied 1-1 in a tight defensive game through two periods, and Aaron Morris put the Braves up 2-1 just 30 seconds into the third period.

But B.V. forward Morgan Peace tied it on the power play, taking a pass from Ross in the slot and sniping it past Ben Waslaski at 14:31.

Five seconds after Ross made it 3-2, Paul Leroux pushed the puck forward off the ensuing face off and Angus Amadio tipped it past the defenceman and fired it past Waslaski for a 4-2 lead.

Jake Yuris made back-to-back rushes and set up Ross 36 seconds later to make it 5-2, then assisted on Michael Hagen’s goal to complete the scoring with just over five minutes to play.

Ross scored twice and added two assists and linemates Peace had a goal and two helpers, while Hagen scored once and had an assist for a nine point night for the trio.

Beaver Valley will look to make history on Saturday against the Border Bruins, with the puck drop at 7:30 p.m.