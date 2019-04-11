B-TOWN Basketball is alive and ready to play

The love of basketball is alive and well in Barriere.

B-TOWN Spring basketball season has once again started. Due to the huge success of last years spring team we have grown from only having grades 8 to 10 players, to now offering training from grades 5 to 11.

Barriere Secondary alumni, Tyler Schilling and Kiera Eustache, have volunteered their time to coach our teams this year. Tyler is coaching the older boys and Kiera is coaching the younger players.

The goal of spring training is to develop individual skills, team play, and to stay conditioned for next years season. Training is happening for two hours twice a week.

In addition to team practice sessions, two effective ways to build skills are to attend tournaments and training camps. Tournaments allow players to experience the play of other teams while honing their own team skills, and training camps offer the expertise of higher level coaching.

This season B-TOWN is planning on attending several tournaments and camps locally, in the Okanagan, and Spokane, Washington.

We have been approached by the TRU basketball coaching staff to run a training camp in Barriere this summer.

“It was quite exciting,” says Jody Schilling. “They approached us because Barriere players are getting noticed for their skills and sportsmanship.”

Dates and details are still being worked out.

Attending tournaments and camps comes at a cost. B-TOWN will be fundraising this spring to help off-set these costs. We have set up an account at the bottle depot for anyone wishing to donate bottles. Just let the owners at the bottle depot know that you would like the money to go towards the basketball teams.

In addition, if you would be interested in making a donation please contact Jody Schilling @ 250 672-9675 for more information.

Thank you Barriere for all the support you give our basketball teams. You are truly making a difference in the lives of our youth.

Submitted by B-TOWN.