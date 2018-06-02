B-Town Basketball going strong in Barriere

Submitted by Leesa Schilling

The B-Town Basketball Club in Barriere is off to a great start for spring basketball season.

The younger boys played in a U15 tournament at TRU on May 5 and 6. They played well together and were able to have some very close scoring games. May 12 and 13 was a U16 tournament in Kelowna. The boys played four games, winning two and losing two. Even the games they lost were close games.

The boys are really benefiting from the experience of playing against teams from other communities, and they are beginning to gel as a team under the guidance of coaches Dusty and Nick.

There are two more tournaments planned – one in Surrey on June 15-17, and one in Gonzaga, Washington on July 22-23. Go B-Town!

The club would like to offer sincere thanks to the people and businesses that have given their support and donations to the club. Thank you to the Barriere Lions Club, Poplar Lodge Ranch, Mitchell’s Cattle Company, Gilbert Smith, Little Fort Store, and the Feller Family, for their donations. Thank you also to those who donated bottles during our bottle drive a few weeks ago and to The Bag Lady Bottle Depot for their support.

We were able to raise almost $1000 with the bottle drive. The club will be hosting a car wash June 2 at Barriere AG Foods and will have a table at the Barriere Block Party on June 9. Hope to see everyone there.