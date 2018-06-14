Nelson’s Mia Noblet was invited to China to walk a highline…in heels. Photo submitted

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Anyone who thinks walking in heels is difficult should ask Mia Noblet for advice.

The Nelson native and current owner of the women’s highline record was invited to Zhangjiajie, China, for a short but difficult walk earlier this month.

Noblet, France’s Mimi Guesdon and Faith Dickey of the United States were asked to walk 55 metres on a slackline 60 metres off the ground.

They each had three attempts to walk the one-inch wide line while wearing a pair of heels.

Noblet, who in April set a new world record with a 614-metre walk in Brazil, finished her China walk on her first try in 22 minutes 36 seconds. Guesdon failed her first attempt but completed her second in just 9:24, while Dickey failed to cross on all three attempts.

