B.C.’s masters curling champions crowned in Nanaimo

Lyle Boyce watches the progress of one of his stones during Sunday’s final at the B.C. Masters Curling Championships at the Nanaimo Curling Centre. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Two masters teams will get to wear B.C. colours at national championships after big wins today at the Nanaimo Curling Centre.

The local club hosted the Connect Hearing B.C. Masters Curling Championships from March 5-10, and the winning teams this year are Lyle Boyce’s rink from Campbell River and Janet Klebe’s Chilliwack/Richmond rink.

Klebe and her team were dominant in Sunday’s final, needing only four ends to handle Carol McFadden’s Royal City/Cloverdale team 9-1. Klebe scored four in the first end and stole three more in the second to take an insurmountable lead.

“Everyone curled very well today. We just made everything and made it tough for them,” Klebe said. “We just played our style of game and made them chase us. It worked out well for us.”

RELATED: Masters curlers hit the ice in Nanaimo

She said her team played bonspiels together to prepare for masters provincials, hoped to do well, and “put it all together” this past week.

Klebe and her team now advance to national championships in Saskatoon and she said it’s awesome to get the opportunity to go to an event like that and play against past champions and mingle with “the old gals and guys” who will be gathered there April 1-7. Klebe’s team curled at nationals two years ago and placed third.

“And we were right in there with everybody, so we’re hoping to have some good competition and some good games again, and lots of fun,” she said.

Klebe’s teammates are Kerri Miller, Jane Adam and Laurie Shimizu.

Sunday’s men’s B.C. final was much closer, with Boyce defeating Vic Shimizu 4-3. Boyce teamed with John Lapointe, Don Pennell and Tom Green.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter