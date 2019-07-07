B.C.’s best junior golfers win championships at Nanoose Bay

Fairwinds Golf Course member Christos Vassilopoulous chips out of the sand trap at the B.C. Junior Boys and Girls Championships. — Michael Briones photoFairwinds Golf Course member Christos Vassilopoulous chips out of the sand trap at the B.C. Junior Boys and Girls Championships. — Michael Briones photo

For four days, Fairwinds Golf Club featured the future golfers of British Columbia.

The club hosted the B.C. Junior Boys and Girls Championships that brought together 147 young golfers — 115 boys and 32 girls — who played four rounds of challenging golf.

Fairwinds pro Ryner Wilson said any one of them could one day be in the upper echelons of golf.

“There’s been lots of famous golfers that have won the B.C. juniors,” said Wilson. “PGA golfer Adam Hadwin is from British Columbia and he has done well in this event before.”

It was 15-year-old Brycen Ko from Richmond who took home the boys’ championship trophy when he posted scores of 73-68-70-72 for a 283 total and finished at 1-under par. Four strokes behind was another Richmond resident, Michael Crisologo, with Jackson Rothwell of Victoria taking third place after beating Jackson Jacob of Langley in a sudden-death playoff.

The top three finishers will represent British Columbia in the inter-provincial team event at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship, which goes Aug. 12-15 in Hartland, N.B.

In the girls competition, 17-year-old Angela Zhang, who plays out of Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, carded 73-81-73-71 for 298 with Cindy Koira of Victoria placing second and Erin Lee of Langley taking third place.

Fairwinds’ tight, demanding layout took its toll on many of the province’s top juniors this week, but Ko said he enjoyed the challenge and is proud of the fact he stayed patient and avoided many big mistakes.

“Golf is fun and we are lucky to have this privilege to be playing and I am just really appreciative of that,” he said. “It feels great to be a B.C. junior champion. I am just happy that I was able to do the job and it feels great that all the hard work paid off.”

For an expanded version of this article, visit www.pqbnews.com/sports.

