B.C.’s best junior curlers ready to rock in Langley

B.C.’s best junior curlers are ready to hit the ice to see who will represent the province at the 2018 junior curling national championships.

Sixteen teams — eight male and eight female — are set to battle as the 2018 Boston Pizza BC junior curling championships get underway at the Langley Curling Centre.

The competition runs Dec. 18 to 23 and for more information, click here.

And local curling fans will have two home team teams to cheer on in Team Tardi and Team Royea will each be looking to win the provincial title and advance to nationals.

The Tardi rink is skipped by Tyler Tardi, along with third Sterling Middleton and second Jordan Tardi. The trio were part of the provincial and national winning team at the junior level last year.

The only new member of the quartet is lead Zachary Curtis. The foursome are from the Langley and Royal City curling clubs.

The girls rink is made up of Everly Royea, Tanis Short, Madeline Britz and Ardis Mellor-Laing.

Aiming to knock them from top spot on the boys side will be:

Team Tao (Richmond Curling Club) — Johnson Tao, Brandon Reimer, Connor Deane, David Loken and Jay Hou.

Team Ballard (Royal City/Coquitlam) — Dawson Ballard, Hayato Sato, Joshua Miki and Troy Chong.

Team Habkirk (Victoria) — Kyle Habkirk, Duncan Silversides, Derek Chandler and Matt Chan.

Team Horvath Victoria) — Alex Horvath and features Ryan Cassidy, Zane Bartlett and Tim Henderson.

Team McCrady (Royal City) — Matthew McCrady, Brayden Carpenter, Nicholas Umbach and Jacob Umbach.

Team Monette (Vernon) — Erik Colwell, Adam Raber, Ben Morin and Logan Miron.

Team Silva (Cloverdale) — Nathan Silva, Nic Bonneau, Scott Wilson and Nic Hoffard.

And on the girls side of the competition:

Team Bowles (Royal City)— Elizabeth Bowles, Sarah McCrady, Hailey Dubois and Grace McCusker.

Team Wilson (Juan de Fuca/Kerry Park) — Kayla Wilson, Brenna Drought, Loganne Bell, Sasha Wilson and Cassandra Blenkin.

Team Buchy — (Kimberley) — Alysha Buchy, Kaily Buchy, Haylie Farquhar and Jillian Cousinea.

Team McGillivray (Vernon) — Megan McGillivray, Jaelyn Cotter, Winter Harvey, Cassidy Schwaerzle and Katelyn McGillivray.

Team Daniels (Delta/Royal City) — Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Megan Daniels and Sarah Loken.

Team Reese-Hansen (Victoria) — Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster and Sydney Brilz.

Team Fisher (Kamloops, Royal City, Chilliwack and Prince George) — Cierra Fisher, Dezaray Hawes, Jordan Henson, Cailin Cooke and Erin Ross.

Tickets ($25 for an event pass, $7 for a day pass, $3 for a draw pass) for the event will be on sale at the club, 20699 42 Avenue.

Three berths were awarded at playdowns at Gibsons Curling Club at the start of December, with two junior women’s teams and one junior men’s team taking the spots.

Five berths were awarded at playdowns at Osoyoos Curling Club in November, with two junior women’s teams and three junior men’s teams clinching spots.

Eight other teams earned berths earlier in November because they earned the most points on the BC Junior Curling Tour. Teams were able to take part in a total of five BC Junior Curling Tour events held across the province. Points were awarded at each event.

The championship will be held as an eight-team round robin with a four-team page playoff. The scores will be updated at http://playdowns.curlbc.ca.