B.C. ringette teams play for consolation prize at Canadian championships

Courtney Bacon of Salmon Arm joined the Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League's Team Force at the U19 Ringette National Championships in Winnipeg, M.B. The team was knocked out of the running for the finals, entering the consolation division of the tournament April 13. (Image credit: Andre Vandal/Ringette Canada)

The Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League’s Team Force, featuring local players Courtney Bacon and Jordyn Turner of Salmon Arm, have been knocked out of the running for the 2018 Save-on-Foods Canadian Ringette Championships in Winnipeg, M.B. after the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Team Force now begins competition in the consolation division, which decides the bottom eight teams in terms of tournament placement, while the top eight teams compete in the championship division to decide the tournament victors.

Throughout the tournament so far, Turner has put one goal and eight assists on the scoreboard while Bacon has managed four goals and a single assist.

The second B.C. team in the championships, Team B.C., will also be playing in the consolation division.

Games in the consolation and championship divisions continue until April 14 to decide the final tournament standings. Full standings and results can be found on the Ringette Canada website.

