B.C. Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships: Draw 15 highlights

The Men’s and Women’s B.C. Curling Championships continued tonight, with teams Montgomery and Brown making it to the men’s and women’s finals tomorrow, respectively.

In the men’s tournament, Team Montgomery, from Victoria, pulled through with an 11-5 win over Team Barry, of Golden Ears, in the eighth end. Team Montgomery will go on to play the currently-undefeated Team Cotter of Kelowna and Vernon tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the West Fraser Centre.

Skip Jason Montgomery of Team Montgomery says tonight’s game saw a few misses from both teams early on, but scoring three points in the first end helped them gain the momentum they needed to win.

As for facing Team Cotter tomorrow, he says: “You’ve just really got to play your best against Cotter to have a chance. They’re the class of the field pretty much every year, and we’ve had close games with them in the past, a couple shots a couple inches here and there — we have to be sharp tomorrow morning to have a chance.”

In the women’s tournament, Team Brown, of Royal City and Kamloops, pulled off a win 6-4 in a close game against Team Richards, of Kelowna, Victoria and Prince George.

Team Brown will go on to face Team Wark, from Abbotsford, in tomorrow’s finals at 2 p.m. in the West Fraser Centre.

Corryn Brown, the team’s skip, says they left a lot on the ice when they lost to Team Wark this morning, but she thinks they’ll come out firing in tomorrow’s game, like they did tonight against Team Richards. “And just capitalizing on the misses that we get, because we don’t get many. So it’s important that we do make [a shot] after they have a miss.”

The men’s Team Barry and women’s Team Richards were awarded bronze following the games this afternoon.

