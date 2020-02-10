B.C. government seeks public input into Trails Strategy

The Province and its partners are holding a review to ensure its trails remain sustainable

The Province and its partners are seeking the public’s input into its Trails Strategy. (Observer file photo)

The provincial government wants your input into its Trails Strategy for British Columbia.

British Columbians are being invited to participate in the engagement process online and voice their ideas and opinions about the provincial Trails Strategy.

The strategy was drafted in 2012 in a collaborative effort between provincial agencies, recreation organizations, local governments, land users, First Nations and others from across the province to provide the framework necessary to develop a world-class trails system for B.C.

The 10-year strategy aimed to establish clear strategic direction with regards to planning, developing, maintaining, managing and marketing the network of roughly 30,000 kilometres of formally recognized and managed trails in the province, which are mostly maintained by volunteers.

A formal review of the strategy was launched in 2019 by the Provincial Trails Advisory Body, co-chaired by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (Recreations Sites and Trails B.C.) and the Outdoor Council. The purpose of the review, according to a statement from the ministry, is to “ensure the continued relevance and importance of the trail strategy to First Nations, recreationists, communities, tourism proponents and the province as a whole.”

The work outlined in the review includes engaging with key stakeholders from across the outdoor recreation sector and government; gathering information and feedback from a variety of trail users and land managers throughout the province; researching literature on the importance and value of trails; identifying trends in trail usage, including challenges and opportunities, and determining the status of implementation of the Trails Strategy’s 22 action items.

Anyone wishing to voice their opinions or ideas about the provincial Trails Strategy is asked to do so by participating in the engagement process online at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/trails-strategy-review. Feedback will be accepted until Feb. 28 at 4 p.m

More information about the B.C. Trails Strategy for can be found online at sitesandtrailsbc.ca/documents/Trail-Strategy-for-BC_V6_Nov2012.pdf.

