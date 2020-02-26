B.C. GAMES: Agassiz speed skater breaks through top 10 three times

Agassiz speed skater Mya Onos competed in five events during the 2020 B.C. games in Fort St. John this past weekend. (File photo)

Agassiz-Harrison’s only representative to the B.C. Games skated her way through five total events during the 2020 B.C. Games in Fort St. John last weekend.

Speed skater Mya Onosis a member of Chilliwack’s Sardis Fliers, where she has been a speed skater since she was eight years old.

At last weekend’s games, Onos ranked in the top 10 skaters in three of five events in both short track and long track speed skating.

In spite of several years of experience in rollerblading and speed skating, Onos blazed her personal trail by competing in long track speed skating for the first time.

Even though she hasn’t been long track speed skating for an especially long time, one race turned out to be her best event.

She ranked eighth in the seven-lap ISU mass start girls long track event and 13th in the 500-metre Olympic-style girls short track.

Onos had solid performances in three girls short track events with two rankings in the top 10.

She ranked ninth in both the 1500-metre girls short track and 2000-metre point race girls short track. She ranked 16th in the 400-metre girls short track.

At the age of 12, Onos was one of the youngest athletes competing her age category at the B.C. Games. She attended her first provincial championship last year and represented B.C. at the CanWest Championships in March of 2019.

She finished fourth in the B.C. short track championships in Prince George in order to qualify for the CanWest competition.

She was one of five athletes representing all of the Fraser Valley – officially called Zone 3 in the B.C. Games, the other athletes being Beth Smith and Theory Havelka of the Langley Blades, Mission Racers’ Arthur Barnsdale and Mattias Daniels from Ridge Meadows.

The B.C. Summer Games are coming to Maple Ridge from July 23 to 26.

