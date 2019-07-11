Submitted photo:

B.C. cowboy on way to National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming

Area teen Kash Siqouin is once again on the rodeo trail as he travels down to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 14 - 19 where he will be competing in the calf roping event, and also team roping with partner Carson Payton from Monte Creek, B.C. The pair will then head home to attend the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt, B.C., on July 26 - 28. The team is currently sitting in the top four as they move in to National Finals competition. Siquion says he "couldn't have got down the road" without the generous sponsorships of Jared Sherman, Strata 911, Atlas Steakhouse, and Warner Rentals.

  • Jul. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Area teen Kash Siqouin is once again on the rodeo trail as he travels down to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 14 – 19 where he will be competing in the calf roping event, and also team roping with partner Carson Payton from Monte Creek, B.C. The pair will then head home to attend the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt, B.C., on July 26 – 28. The team is currently sitting in the top four as they move in to National Finals competition. Siquion says he “couldn’t have got down the road” without the generous sponsorships of Jared Sherman, Strata 911, Atlas Steakhouse, and Warner Rentals.

Submitted photo:

Previous story
Nanaimo gymnasts performing on a world stage
Next story
Bantam Parksville Royals split double dip with Coquitlam Reds

Just Posted

Most Read

  • B.C. cowboy on way to National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming

    Area teen Kash Siqouin is once again on the rodeo trail as he travels down to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 14 - 19 where he will be competing in the calf roping event, and also team roping with partner Carson Payton from Monte Creek, B.C. The pair will then head home to attend the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt, B.C., on July 26 - 28. The team is currently sitting in the top four as they move in to National Finals competition. Siquion says he "couldn't have got down the road" without the generous sponsorships of Jared Sherman, Strata 911, Atlas Steakhouse, and Warner Rentals.

  • AdventureSmart programs in Houston

    Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) has been presenting the AdventureSmart programs. Hug-a-tree, Survive, Survive Outside and Snow Safety. These programs have been presented in the Houston, Smithers and Granisle area. AdventureSmart provides information and offers programs on outdoor safety topics for anyone who participates in activities like mountain biking, kayaking, snow sports, hiking, camping and more. The presentations have potentially life-saving information. Every year, Happy Jacks Pub has sponsored the AdventureSmart youth presentations. Two presentations iwere held recently at Twain Sullivan Elemnetary School and Houston Christian School. Wanda Bisson, volunteer of HSAR/AdventureSmart said, "We took the senior students on a filed trip to Jamie Baxter Park and Four Seasons Park to practice what they had viewed on a video. They all did extremely well and proved that survival can be daunting and hard work." (Submitted photos)

  • Bantam Parksville Royals split double dip with Coquitlam Reds

    The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals, in the hunt for a playoff spot, split two doubleheaders against the fourth-place Coquitlam Reds this past weekend.