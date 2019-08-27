Ayley captures Crown Isle championship

Carol Ayley won the 2019 Crown Isle Ladies Club Championship with a two-day, low gross score of 174.
Charlene Foster was low net champion with 134.
Thirty-three ladies took part in the event, Aug. 19 and 20. Money went to first- and second-place winners in three flights. Countbacks were used to determine placement of tied scores.
Flight A winners:
first low gross, Dee Horie, 176; second low gross, Sheila VanGisbergen and Sue Fulkerth, 176
first low net, Katy Macaulay, 144; second low net, Sook Lee, 145
Flight B winners:
first low gross, Rosemary Smith, 176; second low gross, Jacquie Hooper, 176
first low net, Gwen Rypien, 139; second low net, Pat Johnson, 141
Flight C winners:
first low gross, Judy Aldcroft, 202; second low gross, Julie Tuepah, 202
first low net, Barb Parker, 148; second low net, Joanne Meyer, 150
Comox Golf Club
Tuesday, Aug. 27 had 24 ladies.
First low gross: Nancy Riva and Janice Nicklin tied with 90
First low net: Grace Coulter and Sara Smith tied with 71
Fewest # putts: Coulter 27
Longest putt #3/12: Jean Kirby
Longest putt #8/17: Sue Piper
Chip ins: Coulter, Pat Everett, Sharon Crowe, and Diane Hodges