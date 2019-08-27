Ayley captures Crown Isle championship

Carol Ayley won the 2019 Crown Isle Ladies Club Championship with a two-day, low gross score of 174.

Crown Isle Ladies Club Champion Carol Ayley receives the trophy and golf bag from Rod Prieto (director of golf) and Kathy Thompson (Ladies’ Captain). Carol came in with the lowest gross score of 174 in the two-day event.

Charlene Foster was low net champion with 134.

Thirty-three ladies took part in the event, Aug. 19 and 20. Money went to first- and second-place winners in three flights. Countbacks were used to determine placement of tied scores.

Flight A winners:

first low gross, Dee Horie, 176; second low gross, Sheila VanGisbergen and Sue Fulkerth, 176

first low net, Katy Macaulay, 144; second low net, Sook Lee, 145

Flight B winners:

first low gross, Rosemary Smith, 176; second low gross, Jacquie Hooper, 176

first low net, Gwen Rypien, 139; second low net, Pat Johnson, 141

Flight C winners:

first low gross, Judy Aldcroft, 202; second low gross, Julie Tuepah, 202

first low net, Barb Parker, 148; second low net, Joanne Meyer, 150

Comox Golf Club

Tuesday, Aug. 27 had 24 ladies.

First low gross: Nancy Riva and Janice Nicklin tied with 90

First low net: Grace Coulter and Sara Smith tied with 71

Fewest # putts: Coulter 27

Longest putt #3/12: Jean Kirby

Longest putt #8/17: Sue Piper

Chip ins: Coulter, Pat Everett, Sharon Crowe, and Diane Hodges