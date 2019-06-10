Awards honour North Okanagan’s top athletes

VSS Panther coach Sean Smith, left, athlete of the year Curt Minard and leadership award winner Erica Wray celebrate with the 25th anniversary Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards cake. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

From the slopes to the surf and in between, North Okanagan is full of stellar athletes in various fields.

Some of these top stars will be recognized at the 26th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards on Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Lakers Clubhouse. The ceremony is open to the public.

“They’ve been given out to the top athletic people, from skiers to cross country runners to hockey players,” said Jack Gilroy, awards committee chairperson. “And it isn’t just the athletes, it’s the people that have done all the coaching.”

Athlete, Team, and Leadership of the year awards will be presented, as chosen by a panel of media and community representatives.

“We’ve had some amazing teams in this city, from the Vipers to the VSS Panthers,” said Gilroy of the top-notch talent.

Since 1994 the awards have acknowledged individuals, teams and leaders in sport in the North Okanagan.

For more information contact committee chair, Jack Gilroy by email at jegilroy@shaw.caor by phone at 250-542-6477.

