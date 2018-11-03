Atoms start their season off with wins

The Kitimat Teal Atoms pulled off a double win this weekend in their games against Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

The team started the weekend travelling to Hazelton where they won their game by a large margin.

They then travelled to Prince Rupert for their first tournament of the season, a nail-biter against a very strong Prince Rupert team which the team pulled back to win 4-3.

The last game in the preliminary rounds was against another strong Terrace team and the kids along with their goalie really played a great game, winning 2-1, to take them to the gold medal game undefeated.

Kitimat played another Terrace team on Sunday for gold and won the tournament with a 4-2 victory.

A big thanks goes out to coaches Craig Hewitson, Brett Vilness and Shane Calkins along with trainer Laura Tse who supported the players throughout the tournament.

The Atoms group is very lucky to have a lot of great coaches that travelled with the team but also at home that support them during their home practices and games.