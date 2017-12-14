Atoms fall to Racquet Club at Doug Bondue Arena

The North Island Atom Eagles went to battle with the Victoria Racquet Club B1 team at the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice on Saturday, ultimately falling 5-1 in a game that was a lot closer than the final score indicates.

The Racquet Club came out firing from the start, out-hustling the Eagles to the puck and making some solid passes, which allowed them to shoot on net and score five goals over three quick periods of play that featured few whistles and fewer penalties.

The Eagles got some redemption in the third period, thanks to sniper Maddox Peterson scoring off a big rebound from the side of the net at 13:45.

That was how the game officially came to a close, though.

The North Island Atom Eagles will be back in action Dec. 16 against the Saanich Braves at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill at 2:15 p.m.

Come on out and cheer on the Eagles as they look to rebound!