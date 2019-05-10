Atom Bulldogs ground Sooke T-Birds

Rematch set for this weekend as JB 'Dogs return to action

Atlas Ryder (19) scampers into the end zone to score his first touchdown of the atom football season against the Sooke Thunderbirds last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The atom Cowichan Bulldogs played to a well-earned 42-6 win over the Sooke Thunderbirds at McAdam Park last Sunday.

“It was a great team win,” coach Trystan Ryder commented. “Everyone played hard and had an outstanding game.”

Braydon Screaton and Atlas Ryder collected their first touchdowns of the spring football season, Screaton on a thundering run up the middle and Ryder by evading tackles on an outside sweep. Chase Carter also scored twice and Johnny Bloudell caught a pass for a two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs and Thunderbirds will meet again in Sooke this Saturday to finish the home-and-home series.

“They will come out strong and look for a win at home,” coach Ryder said. “And we will have to be at our best.

The junior B Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend after a bye week, visiting Gordon Head at Windsor Park on Sunday.