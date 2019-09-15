Athlete of the Week: William Buttar

Though he is little, William Buttar is fierce as he makes his introduction into the sporting world

William Battar (center), 3, practices his side step during his tennis lesson on Aug. 24 at the Penticton Tennis Club. William is our athlete of the week for Sept. 11. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

William Buttar, 3, may be little but he is fierce, making his first introduction to the sporting world with tennis lessons at the Penticton Tennis Club.

This week’s athlete of the week, William has been taking tennis lessons for just a few short months but is already showing great promise with his listening skills and his eagerness to play.

“This is the first sport we’re starting to get him into, and he’s been doing lessons since the spring,” said William’s dad. “He loves tennis, anything with his big sister Zoe.”

