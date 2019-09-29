Athlete of the Week: Natalie ter Wolbeek

Natalie Ter Wolbeek, 8, goes to Kaleden Elementary School and keeps busy playing tennis, baseball and soccer. She said it can be challenging to play sports that are all so different, but she said she makes sure to practice lots so she’s good at all of them. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Although soccer, baseball and tennis are all very different sports, Natalie ter Wolbeek, 8, said she loves playing all of them.

Our athlete of the week this week, Natalie said she just started playing tennis this year, but has also played soccer and baseball for a little while as well. She said she makes sure to take time to practice all three sports so she can excel in all of them.

“My favourite part about tennis is being able to hit the ball and it goes over the net,” said Natalie, during her Saturday morning tennis lesson on Aug. 24.

