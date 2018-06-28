Athlete of the week: Luke MacIntyre

Luke MacIntyre is a member of the Penticton Tigers of the South Okangan Minor Baseball Association.

Luke MacIntyre, or Skid as he's known to his teammates, plays shortstop and pitches for the Penticton Tigers AA bantam baseball team. Coaches describe him as fierce competitor, focussed and relaxed under pressure. He was one of four players from the Tigers chosen to attend a BC select camp to try out for a spot on a provincial roster.

