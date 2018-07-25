Liam Wallich is the Penticton Western News/Canadian Tire athlete of the week

Liam Wallich has been a member of the KISU Swim Club for the past 10 years. His coach, Tina Hoeben, said he is very diligent in his training and technique.

In the last six months, his hard work has really shown up in his results — three top 20 placings for 15 and under boys at provincials, two gold medals at the B.C. Summer Games, plus qualifying for Far Westerns, a high level meet in California.

Liam attends Pen High and is a KISU honours student (90 per cent-plus).