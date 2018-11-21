Joshua Simpson is the Penticton Western News/Canadian Tire athlete of the week

Joshua Simpson is a Grade 8 student-athlete at KVR Middle School and part of the championship winning boys volleyball team.

Simpson said he usually plays outside hitter and what he likes best about volleyball is making new friends and being a part of a team.

“My team works hard on and off the court,” said Simpson about what made his team so great this season.

Simpson also plays basketball, soccer and hockey.

