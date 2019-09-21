Athlete of the Week: Finn Tolley

Finn Tolley, 13, loves playing sports and giving back through sports. Our athlete of the week this week said he’s been playing squash for about one year and jumprope for two years. He also was helping out with a Saturday morning tennis lesson for younger kids at the Penticton Tennis Club on Aug. 24

A new high school student and perhaps already wise beyond his years, Finn Tolley already recognizes the benefits of giving back to those younger than him.

We caught up with Tolley as he was helping with a tennis lesson for younger kids at the Penticton Tennis Club on Aug. 24. This week’s athlete of the week, he said he personally enjoys playing squash and jumprope, which he has been doing for one year and two years, respectively.

“I had a friend who played squash, and they had a Monday’s thing at the racquet ball club and he invited me to come down,” said Tolley, explaining how he first got into the sport. “I’ve been doing that for about a year, and I just finished my second year of jumprope.

He started out at Penticton Secondary School this fall and we wish him all the best in his studies and future sporting endeavours.

