Cohyn Cutler, 17, of the SOMBA Tigers has been playing baseball since the age of five and can usually be found out in left field but also does some of the pitching duties for the AAA team. His favourite part of the sport is hitting the ball a long way, especially home runs. "There's no feeling like that," he said.

